Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 110,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,905. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.