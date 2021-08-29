Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Down to $25.67

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $23.93. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 31,893 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,408,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at $851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

