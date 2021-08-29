Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $27.05 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Neblio has a market cap of $27.05 million and $608,424.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,181,148 coins and its circulating supply is 17,808,039 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

