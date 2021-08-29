Needham & Company LLC Increases Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $165.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

DAVA opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Endava by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $75,628,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 63.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

