Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.31.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,364 shares of company stock worth $10,624,432. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.