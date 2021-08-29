Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $80.26 on Friday. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,463,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,994,100. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nelnet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Nelnet worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

