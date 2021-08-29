NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $72.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.06. 2,295,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

