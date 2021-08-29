NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $86.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NTAP stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 64.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 668,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 751.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

