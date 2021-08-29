NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,592.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 590.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

