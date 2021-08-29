NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.13. 3,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 19.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. Analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,959,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

