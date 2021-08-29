New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNR. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.37.

NYSE SNR opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

