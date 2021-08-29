New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 2,210,520 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,210,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

DBRG stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

