New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after buying an additional 276,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $273.73 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

