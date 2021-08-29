New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 79,911 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

