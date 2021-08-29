New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

