New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Brooks Automation worth $17,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.69.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

