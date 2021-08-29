New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bruker were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $88.02 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

