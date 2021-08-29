NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $21.28 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NREF. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

