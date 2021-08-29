NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.30. NEXT has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $115.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

