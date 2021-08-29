NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,772 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $256,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

