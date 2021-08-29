NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Holdings Raised by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 437.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $15.66. 497,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,896. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

