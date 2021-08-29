NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 146,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,657,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.