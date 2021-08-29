Nordson (NDSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.79. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

