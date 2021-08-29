Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

