Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.31.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
