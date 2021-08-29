North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,858,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS USMJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About North American Cannabis
