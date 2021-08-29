North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,858,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS USMJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

About North American Cannabis

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.