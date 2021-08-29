Northeast Investment Management Acquires 1,446 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

NYSE FRC traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $202.92. 587,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,638. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.45. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

