Northeast Investment Management Has $4.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. 5,895,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

