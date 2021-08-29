Northeast Investment Management Purchases 15,672 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.81.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $1,678,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTON traded down $9.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,932,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

