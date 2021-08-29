Northeast Investment Management Sells 180 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.48, a PEG ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

