Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.96

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.959 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94.

NPIFF opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

