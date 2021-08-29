NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to post $2.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $8.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. 1,460,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after buying an additional 479,897 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 204,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

