Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAZ opened at $16.03 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

