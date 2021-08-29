Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the July 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE JCE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,991. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

