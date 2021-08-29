Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

