Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the July 29th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth $196,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

SPXX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 41,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

