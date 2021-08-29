NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.51. 1,746,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $226.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

