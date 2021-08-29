O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,339 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. 507,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

