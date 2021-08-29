O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.06. 891,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,304. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $317.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

