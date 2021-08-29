O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. 719,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,980. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

