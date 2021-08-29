O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

