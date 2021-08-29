O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 416 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $139.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

