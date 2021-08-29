O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,094 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

ZEN stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. 1,415,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,626.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

