ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Down 35.8% in August

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on OBSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OBSV opened at $2.86 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

