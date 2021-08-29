Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.14

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 66743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

