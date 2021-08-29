Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after buying an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

