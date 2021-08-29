Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of ONTO traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 403,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,614. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

