Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,937 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VEREIT by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VER opened at $49.90 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

