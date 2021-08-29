Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,641 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Parsons by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after buying an additional 515,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parsons by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,243,000 after buying an additional 90,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after buying an additional 82,280 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,889,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 281,198 shares during the period.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

PSN stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

