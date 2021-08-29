Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Relx by 215.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Relx by 847.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Relx by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE RELX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.