Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 41,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock worth $8,951,689 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $157.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

